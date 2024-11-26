Trump's Tariff Tango: Markets React

Donald Trump's pledge to impose tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods gained momentum on Monday, stirring financial markets considerably.

The U.S. dollar surged, climbing 1% against the Canadian dollar and 2% against the Mexican peso, while U.S. stock futures took a downturn, with Asian shares following suit.

Analysts, including KHOON GOH and TONY SYCAMORE, questioned the immediacy of Trump's actions on day one and analyzed potential impacts, especially considering Bessent's recent appointment as Treasury Secretary.

