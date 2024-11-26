Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Markets React

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans for tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, causing fluctuations in currency and stock markets. Analysts speculate on his commitment to these tariffs and what they mean for trade dynamics, especially as Scott Bessent joins the administration.

Updated: 26-11-2024 06:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 06:03 IST
Donald Trump's pledge to impose tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods gained momentum on Monday, stirring financial markets considerably.

The U.S. dollar surged, climbing 1% against the Canadian dollar and 2% against the Mexican peso, while U.S. stock futures took a downturn, with Asian shares following suit.

Analysts, including KHOON GOH and TONY SYCAMORE, questioned the immediacy of Trump's actions on day one and analyzed potential impacts, especially considering Bessent's recent appointment as Treasury Secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

