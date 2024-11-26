Left Menu

Cabinet Greenlights Rail Projects and Initiatives for Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the approval of three significant rail projects benefiting Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative aims to boost research and learning, while the National Mission on Natural Farming and the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission reflect a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the Union Cabinet has approved three pivotal rail projects, which will benefit Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. These projects are expected to significantly enhance development along the bustling corridor from Mumbai to Prayagraj.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of these infrastructure developments, stating, 'Better infrastructure is about connecting dreams and accelerating progress,' in a post on the social media platform X.

Other key cabinet decisions include the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming, aimed at fostering sustainable agriculture by improving soil health and biodiversity. Concurrently, the 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative seeks to transform Indian education and research. Additionally, the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission demonstrates the government's dedication to fostering innovation in science and technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

