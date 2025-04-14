Uttar Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to India's Growth Engine

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has evolved into India's growth engine, shedding its 'BIMARU' state label, during the National Executive Committee Meeting of FICCI in Lucknow. Highlighting eight years of transformation under BJP rule, he noted enhancements in per capita income and GSDP, attributing progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Addressing financial hurdles, Adityanath emphasized the state's journey to surplus revenue by eliminating budgetary leakages and establishing rule of law. Infrastructure advancements include an expansive expressway and metro network, bolstered by thriving industries like sugar production and investments from giants like Samsung and TCS, resulting in Rs 15 lakh crore in investments.

The chief minister acknowledged FICCI's pivotal role in fostering a positive investment environment, with commendable contributions to events like the Investor Summit. Uttar Pradesh's transformation, exemplified by the successful Maha Kumbh, aligns with the vision of a self-reliant India, enhancing both trade and the state's national image.

(With inputs from agencies.)