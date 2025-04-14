Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to India's Growth Engine

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a 'BIMARU' state to the country's growth engine under his administration. The state's economy has experienced significant growth, with improved infrastructure and investment-friendly policies attracting entrepreneurs and revitalizing sectors like sugar production and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to India's Growth Engine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has evolved into India's growth engine, shedding its 'BIMARU' state label, during the National Executive Committee Meeting of FICCI in Lucknow. Highlighting eight years of transformation under BJP rule, he noted enhancements in per capita income and GSDP, attributing progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Addressing financial hurdles, Adityanath emphasized the state's journey to surplus revenue by eliminating budgetary leakages and establishing rule of law. Infrastructure advancements include an expansive expressway and metro network, bolstered by thriving industries like sugar production and investments from giants like Samsung and TCS, resulting in Rs 15 lakh crore in investments.

The chief minister acknowledged FICCI's pivotal role in fostering a positive investment environment, with commendable contributions to events like the Investor Summit. Uttar Pradesh's transformation, exemplified by the successful Maha Kumbh, aligns with the vision of a self-reliant India, enhancing both trade and the state's national image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025