Empowering India's MSMEs: The Quantum Leap Revolution
Rajiv Talreja and Karan Hasija, through their company Quantum Leap, are transforming India's MSME sector. By providing comprehensive business coaching, they have created a thriving community for growth, generating substantial revenue and inspiring entrepreneurs nationwide. Quantum Leap is more than business advice; it's a lifeline for small enterprises.
Bangalore, Karnataka — In a country where Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of nearly 30% of the GDP, recognition for their contributions is scarce. Rajiv Talreja and Karan Hasija are pioneering advocates for MSME growth through their business coaching firm, Quantum Leap.
Quantum Leap stands out as a beacon, forming India's largest MSME community, which has yielded over 6,000 crores in annual business revenue. The journey began when Rajiv embarked on a nationwide quest to learn from over 300 successful entrepreneurs. This experience allowed him and Karan to craft comprehensive programs addressing intricate business challenges, from scaling to strategy.
Beyond mere guidance, they innovate solutions for seemingly insurmountable hurdles, offering MSMEs a structured path towards growth. Their flagship event, 'Proficorn,' celebrates and recognizes MSMEs, fostering a spirit of collaboration and achievement. Together, Rajiv and Karan exemplify how purposeful passion can reshape industries, inspiring five lakh enterprises to join the movement.
