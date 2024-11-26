Tributes Pour in for Shashikant Ruia, Essar Group Co-Founder, as India Mourns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his condolences on the passing of Shashikant Ruia, co-founder and chairman of Essar Group, on social media platform X. Shah praised Ruia's leadership, noting his substantial influence in driving innovation and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Confirming Ruia's demise, the Ruia family expressed deep sorrow. In a statement, they emphasized Ruia's pivotal role in transforming India's business landscape through the global expansion of the Essar Group, a conglomerate he founded in 1969 with his brother.

Born in 1942, Ruia's entrepreneurial journey began in 1965. As the Essar Group chairman, he was instrumental in growing the company's assets to USD 9.5 billion. His contributions extended to various industry bodies, significantly impacting sectors including energy, infrastructure, and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)