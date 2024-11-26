Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Shashikant Ruia, Essar Group Co-Founder, as India Mourns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Shashikant Ruia, co-founder of Essar Group, who died at 81. Recognized for his role in shaping India's corporate sector, Ruia's legacy in entrepreneurship and his contribution to global industries like energy and logistics are remembered with respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:54 IST
Shashikant Ruia, Co-Founder of Essel Group (Photo Source/@Narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his condolences on the passing of Shashikant Ruia, co-founder and chairman of Essar Group, on social media platform X. Shah praised Ruia's leadership, noting his substantial influence in driving innovation and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Confirming Ruia's demise, the Ruia family expressed deep sorrow. In a statement, they emphasized Ruia's pivotal role in transforming India's business landscape through the global expansion of the Essar Group, a conglomerate he founded in 1969 with his brother.

Born in 1942, Ruia's entrepreneurial journey began in 1965. As the Essar Group chairman, he was instrumental in growing the company's assets to USD 9.5 billion. His contributions extended to various industry bodies, significantly impacting sectors including energy, infrastructure, and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

