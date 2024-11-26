Left Menu

L'Oréal India's Strategic Maneuver: Navigating Earnings Amid Growth and Expenses

L'Oréal India reported a slight dip in profit for FY24, with revenue rising 12.6%. The company saw increased advertising expenses and paid more in royalties to its French parent. Operational since 1994, L'Oréal India offers a broad portfolio of beauty brands across various channels in the Indian market.

L'Oréal India has navigated the fiscal year 2024 with a nuanced financial performance. The company's profit showed a minor decline to Rs 487.46 crore, despite an impressive 12.6% growth in revenue from operations, rising to Rs 5,576.47 crore, as per recent Registrar of Companies filings.

The total income, encompassing all earnings, increased by 13.83% to reach Rs 5,684.60 crore. Compared to the previous fiscal year, operational revenue grew from Rs 4,952.55 crore, demonstrating a strategic commitment to expansion and market presence.

Enhancing its brand visibility, L'Oréal India escalated its advertising expenses by 23.7%, totaling Rs 1,714.54 crore. The firm also increased its royalty payments to the parent company, L'Oréal SA, by 16.3%, indicative of its integrated international network. The firm's diverse brand portfolio remains a cornerstone of its market strategy in India.

