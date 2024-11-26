Left Menu

Mahindra Unveils Two New Electric Models: BE 6e and XEV 9e

Mahindra & Mahindra launched two new electric vehicle models, BE 6e and XEV 9e, enhancing their EV portfolio. With initial deliveries set for 2025 and competitive pricing, the company aims for market disruption. Investment in infrastructure and expert support reflects Mahindra's commitment to the EV market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:43 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio, unveiling two new models: BE 6e and XEV 9e. The Mumbai auto giant announced that deliveries are anticipated to begin in February-March next year.

These models are priced competitively with entry-level variants at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom). According to Executive Director and CEO Rajesh Jejurikar, M&M aims to establish a new category in the market.

With a range of 682 km for BE 6e and 656 km for XEV 9e, Mahindra's launch strategy for these electric SUVs is set for early 2025. The firm plans to invest over Rs 12,000 crore in its EV business, underlining its commitment to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

