Nexteer Automotive Revolutionizes Braking with EMB Launch

Nexteer Automotive introduces its Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB) system, an advanced solution enhancing safety, comfort, and efficiency in vehicle braking. The EMB replaces hydraulic systems with electronic controls for precision braking. This innovation supports Nexteer's broader 'Motion-by-Wire' strategy, optimizing vehicle motion control and contributing to future mobility advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auburnhills | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nexteer Automotive has unveiled its Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB) system, marking a significant innovation in the Brake-by-Wire (BbW) sector. Designed to enhance vehicle safety and comfort, the EMB system substitutes traditional hydraulic brakes with electronic controls, offering precise braking powered by actuators at each wheel.

Building upon its established by-wire technologies, Nexteer integrates its EMB system with a broader 'Motion-by-Wire' chassis control strategy. This integration leverages Nexteer's advanced software, technology building blocks, and years of research to deliver an efficient and scalable braking solution.

The EMB system not only reduces maintenance and environmental impacts but also enhances energy efficiency by eliminating hydraulic fluids. Nexteer will showcase this groundbreaking system at the 2025 Auto Shanghai, exemplifying its commitment to safe, green, and exciting mobility innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

