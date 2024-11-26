Left Menu

HRTC To Waive Milk & Veggie Transport Fares

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will waive off fares for transporting milk and vegetables on its buses, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The decision was made in a recent board meeting, alongside plans to remove gutka and liquor ads and introduce new electric buses.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will no longer charge fares for transporting milk and vegetables on its buses, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced on Tuesday. The decision aims to support farmers and local producers.

The announcement came after Agnihotri chaired the 158th Board of Directors' meeting of HRTC and the 70th Bus Stand Management and Development Authority meeting in Shimla. He directed to remove ads for gutka and liquor from HRTC buses, saying, "We do not wish to align with interests that do not serve the public."

Agnihotri also stated plans to replace 1,000 buses by the year's end, purchase 327 electric buses, and introduce 100 new mini buses. He mentioned the delayed recruitment for IT assistants and computer operators would resume, addressing past issues like the paper leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

