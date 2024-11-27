FAA Reviews Bird Strike Impact on Boeing 737 MAX

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday that no immediate action is required following a review of Boeing 737 MAX engines after two incidents involving bird strikes on Southwest Airlines planes in 2023.

The Corrective Action Review Board evaluated the CFM LEAP-1B engine bird strikes, which caused smoke to enter Boeing 737 MAX aircraft cabins, and concluded that immediate regulatory intervention is unwarranted.

The FAA persists in assessing the events' impact on engines with similar designs and will circulate a notice containing new information from Boeing to international regulators.

Boeing stated its commitment to following all regulatory protocols to guarantee fleet safety, while Southwest Airlines has emphasized adherence to established safety procedures for flight crews. Both companies continue to collaborate with manufacturers and safety authorities to devise a permanent solution.

A potential redesign could include a software update managing airflow valves during an engine fan blade failure resulting from a bird strike. CFM remains supportive of the FAA's decision and maintains close cooperation with Boeing and aviation regulatory bodies.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the December 2023 bird strike incident involving a Southwest aircraft near New Orleans, which resulted in smoke in the cockpit.

