Tragic Ride: Amusement Park Safety Under Scrutiny After Fatal Accident

In a tragic turn of events, a young woman's death at an amusement park in Delhi has sparked a detailed investigation into safety standards. The 24-year-old allegedly fell from a roller coaster at Fun and Food Village, with police now scrutinizing the park for negligence.

Priyanka succumbed to her injuries shortly after the accident, leaving visible wounds including a lacerated leg and multiple abrasions. Despite the severity of the incident, no arrests have been made yet, although an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections addressing negligence and culpable homicide.

The bereaved family has accused park authorities of failing to uphold safety protocols, raising questions about the facility's maintenance. Meanwhile, the police's comprehensive inspection aims to hold any responsible parties accountable, while the park has remained silent on the allegations.

