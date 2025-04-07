Left Menu

Tragedy at Amusement Park: Safety Concerns After Fatal Roller Coaster Accident

A 24-year-old woman named Priyanka died after allegedly falling from a roller coaster in Delhi's Fun and Food Village. Authorities are investigating the incident, focusing on safety measures. An FIR has been registered citing negligence, with no arrests yet made. Her family accuses the park of inadequate safety standards.

Updated: 07-04-2025 09:30 IST
Tragedy struck at southwest Delhi's Fun and Food Village amusement park as a 24-year-old woman, identified as Priyanka, tragically lost her life after falling from a roller coaster ride. The incident has sparked an investigation into the park's safety protocols, though no arrests have been made yet.

Priyanka suffered numerous injuries, including a severe ENT bleed and wounds on her legs and arms, after the coaster's stand reportedly broke. She was hurriedly taken to Manipal Hospital by her fiancé, Nikhil, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, according to a senior police official.

An FIR citing negligent conduct and culpable homicide has been filed, with complaints from her family accusing the amusement park of insufficient safety measures. The authorities are yet to receive a formal response from the park management regarding these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

