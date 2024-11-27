Adani Group Faces Legal Heat Amid Bribery Allegations

The Adani Group, spearheaded by Gautam Adani, is embroiled in legal challenges as the US Department of Justice named them in an indictment citing alleged securities and wire fraud allegations. The fallout poses significant risks to the conglomerate's global business pursuits.

Gautam Adani and associates, including nephew Sagar, have not been subjected to charges under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, contrary to reports suggesting otherwise. The charges focus on securities fraud, wire fraud, and securities fraud conspiracy, all punishable by financial penalties.

International market ramifications are already visible, with Adani companies witnessing a substantial dip in market capitalization and reactions from major partners and investors, reflecting a cautious stance amid swirling legal uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)