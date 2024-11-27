Left Menu

Adani Group Faces Legal Heat Amid Bribery Allegations

The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, has been implicated in a US Department of Justice indictment for alleged securities and wire fraud, with serious implications on their business operations. No charges under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act have been filed against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group, spearheaded by Gautam Adani, is embroiled in legal challenges as the US Department of Justice named them in an indictment citing alleged securities and wire fraud allegations. The fallout poses significant risks to the conglomerate's global business pursuits.

Gautam Adani and associates, including nephew Sagar, have not been subjected to charges under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, contrary to reports suggesting otherwise. The charges focus on securities fraud, wire fraud, and securities fraud conspiracy, all punishable by financial penalties.

International market ramifications are already visible, with Adani companies witnessing a substantial dip in market capitalization and reactions from major partners and investors, reflecting a cautious stance amid swirling legal uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

