LT Foods Expands Global Reach with New Office in Saudi Arabia

LT Foods Ltd., a global FMCG company, has launched a new office in Riyadh to tap into the $2 billion rice market in Saudi Arabia. The company plans to invest SAR 185 million over the next five years, aiming for a revenue of SAR 435 million. LT Foods seeks growth and market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:44 IST
LT Foods Ltd., a global FMCG company, has taken a significant step by opening a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This move targets the lucrative $2 billion rice market in the Kingdom, as LT Foods moves to expand its international footprint.

With a planned investment of SAR 185 million in warehousing, stocks, and personnel, the company aims to capitalize on Saudi Arabia's appetite for premium rice and rice-based products. LT Foods projects a revenue of SAR 435 million over the next five years.

Strategic shareholder SALIC supports the company, which plans to establish local manufacturing facilities. The new office will strengthen LT Foods' regional operations, aligning with Saudi consumers' culinary preferences.

