G G Tronics India Secures Landmark KAVACH Order
G G Tronics India Pvt Ltd, under CG Power, garners a critical order for KAVACH equipment from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in West Bengal. The order, valued at Rs 500-600 crore, covers installation, testing, and maintenance of train safety systems over 11 years, with a 12-month execution time.
- Country:
- India
G G Tronics India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, has secured a vital contract from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in West Bengal for delivering and implementing KAVACH safety equipment.
Renowned for its expertise in Electronic Safety Embedded Signalling Systems, G G Tronics specializes in providing the Train Collision Avoidance System, also known as 'KAVACH', which is an automatic train protection solution.
The agreement, valued between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore, mandates supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board KAVACH systems over the coming year, including maintenance services for 11 years, according to the company's statement on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Servotech Power Systems Secures Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh
Boeing's $350 Million Relief for Struggling Supplier Spirit AeroSystems
Boeing's Lifeline: Spirit AeroSystems Secures $350 Million
Warning Systems Lag Behind as Valencia Faces Catastrophic Flooding
Global Trade Revolutionized: World Bank’s Take on Digital Port Systems