G G Tronics India Secures Landmark KAVACH Order

G G Tronics India Pvt Ltd, under CG Power, garners a critical order for KAVACH equipment from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in West Bengal. The order, valued at Rs 500-600 crore, covers installation, testing, and maintenance of train safety systems over 11 years, with a 12-month execution time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

G G Tronics India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, has secured a vital contract from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in West Bengal for delivering and implementing KAVACH safety equipment.

Renowned for its expertise in Electronic Safety Embedded Signalling Systems, G G Tronics specializes in providing the Train Collision Avoidance System, also known as 'KAVACH', which is an automatic train protection solution.

The agreement, valued between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore, mandates supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board KAVACH systems over the coming year, including maintenance services for 11 years, according to the company's statement on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

