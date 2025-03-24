Major Cyberattack Hits Ukrzaliznytsia's Online Systems

State-owned Ukrzaliznytsia reported a significant cyberattack on its online infrastructure on Monday. The incident has targeted the company's digital services, causing substantial disruptions.

Despite the breach, train operations continue without delays, ensuring that passengers face no interruptions. The company is diligently working to restore full online functionality, keeping the public informed via Telegram updates.

This incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure systems, emphasizing the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

