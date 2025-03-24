Left Menu

Major Cyberattack Hits Ukrzaliznytsia's Online Systems

Ukrzaliznytsia's online systems faced a major cyberattack. Despite the attack, train services remain unaffected and operational. The company is actively working to restore its online systems, as communicated via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:45 IST
Major Cyberattack Hits Ukrzaliznytsia's Online Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

State-owned Ukrzaliznytsia reported a significant cyberattack on its online infrastructure on Monday. The incident has targeted the company's digital services, causing substantial disruptions.

Despite the breach, train operations continue without delays, ensuring that passengers face no interruptions. The company is diligently working to restore full online functionality, keeping the public informed via Telegram updates.

This incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure systems, emphasizing the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025