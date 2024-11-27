Left Menu

Sanchez Announces Additional Aid for Valencia Flood Recovery

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced an extra 2.3 billion euros in aid to support the reconstruction of Valencia following deadly flash floods. Over 220 people have died in the disaster, with some still missing. These funds add to the 14.36 billion euros previously pledged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:09 IST
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday an additional 2.3 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in aid to assist in the reconstruction efforts of the Valencia area after the catastrophic flash floods.

These floods, the deadliest in Spain's modern history, claimed more than 220 lives and left five people missing following torrential rains on October 29 that devastated the suburbs south of Valencia.

This latest financial commitment builds upon the 14.36 billion euros previously declared by the Spanish government, making it a significant step in the region's recovery process. ($1 = 0.9500 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)

