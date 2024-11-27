Assam's Agarwood Revolution: Transforming 'Liquid Gold' into Green Prosperity

The once-restricted trade of agarwood, often referred to as 'liquid gold,' has now become a flourishing industry in Assam, following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's policy shift. Since legalizing agarwood in 2020, the region is capitalizing on its global appeal, paralleling the fame of its tea leaves.

Significant interest is blooming both locally and internationally, particularly in Arab nations, where perfumes and derivatives are highly coveted. To harness this potential, Assam's government is strategically focusing on expansive employment and revenue growth within the sector, stated Chief Secretary Ravi Kota at a recent event in Guwahati.

A progressive international trade center in Golaghat and the removal of bureaucratic barriers bolster this momentum. Entrepreneurs like Jehirul Islam are blazing trails—his 'Made in Assam' perfume line stands at the forefront, underscoring the venture's promising trajectory, as international orders begin to surge.

