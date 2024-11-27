Left Menu

Assam's Agarwood Revolution: Transforming 'Liquid Gold' into Green Prosperity

The legalization of agarwood trade in Assam has sparked a lucrative industry, opening global markets. The Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020 aims to stabilize infrastructure, increase employment, and expand revenue multiplied by incentives and international access, positioning Assam as a significant player in this fragrant market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:25 IST
Assam's agarwood perfumes at India International Trade Fair 2024 (Images: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The once-restricted trade of agarwood, often referred to as 'liquid gold,' has now become a flourishing industry in Assam, following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's policy shift. Since legalizing agarwood in 2020, the region is capitalizing on its global appeal, paralleling the fame of its tea leaves.

Significant interest is blooming both locally and internationally, particularly in Arab nations, where perfumes and derivatives are highly coveted. To harness this potential, Assam's government is strategically focusing on expansive employment and revenue growth within the sector, stated Chief Secretary Ravi Kota at a recent event in Guwahati.

A progressive international trade center in Golaghat and the removal of bureaucratic barriers bolster this momentum. Entrepreneurs like Jehirul Islam are blazing trails—his 'Made in Assam' perfume line stands at the forefront, underscoring the venture's promising trajectory, as international orders begin to surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

