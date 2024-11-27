Left Menu

Honda Shifts Gears into India's Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled its first electric scooters, the 'ACTIVA e:' and 'QC1'. Bookings start in January, with deliveries following in February. This move aligns with Honda's global carbon neutrality goals and marks a significant step in their electrification journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:29 IST
Honda Shifts Gears into India's Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched two electric scooters, the 'ACTIVA e:' and 'QC1', marking the company's entry into the burgeoning electric two-wheeler market in the country. Honda's announcement underscores its commitment to sustainable mobility, aligning with its global initiative on carbon neutrality.

The company has revealed that bookings for these latest models will begin on January 1, with deliveries scheduled to start in February. However, Honda has yet to disclose the prices of these vehicles.

According to Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, the entry of 'ACTIVA e:' and 'QC1' represents a 'defining step' towards carbon neutrality, a goal set to be achieved by 2050. The scooters are part of Honda's 'Triple Action to ZERO' concept, focusing on carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation. The ACTIVA e: offers swappable battery technology, while the QC1 comes with a fixed battery setup, enhancing Honda's commitment to providing a diverse range of options for its consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024