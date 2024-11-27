Honda Shifts Gears into India's Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched two electric scooters, the 'ACTIVA e:' and 'QC1', marking the company's entry into the burgeoning electric two-wheeler market in the country. Honda's announcement underscores its commitment to sustainable mobility, aligning with its global initiative on carbon neutrality.

The company has revealed that bookings for these latest models will begin on January 1, with deliveries scheduled to start in February. However, Honda has yet to disclose the prices of these vehicles.

According to Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, the entry of 'ACTIVA e:' and 'QC1' represents a 'defining step' towards carbon neutrality, a goal set to be achieved by 2050. The scooters are part of Honda's 'Triple Action to ZERO' concept, focusing on carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation. The ACTIVA e: offers swappable battery technology, while the QC1 comes with a fixed battery setup, enhancing Honda's commitment to providing a diverse range of options for its consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)