Vedanta Aluminium Partners with PwC for Eco-Initiatives in Odisha

Vedanta Aluminium has announced a strategic collaboration with PwC India aimed at spearheading biodiversity and carbon mitigation efforts in Odisha. This initiative is set to introduce innovative ecological conservation methods and enhance community engagement, according to a company statement released on Wednesday.

Under this agreement, PwC India is tasked with designing the implementation of advanced carbon sequestration techniques, GIS-based mapping tools, and seasonal plans. Part of the efforts will involve restoring degraded lands to ensure no net loss of biodiversity, with detailed habitat development plans crafted in collaboration with local NGOs and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs).

Additionally, Vedanta Aluminium is set to distribute 2000 improved cookstoves to local communities, promoting cleaner cooking techniques to enhance air quality and reduce traditional biomass fuels consumption. The company plans to tackle ecological imbalances by eradicating invasive species and reintroducing native flora using GIS-based mapping and seasonal restoration strategies.

The company will employ established methods to create dense, fast-growing forests, which will significantly boost carbon sequestration. Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium, stated that this collaboration with PwC reinforces the company's dedication to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship. "By addressing critical ecological challenges and fostering community well-being, we aim to set new benchmarks for responsible business practices," he remarked.

For effective planning and execution, Vedanta Aluminium and PwC will leverage globally recognized biodiversity tools such as the BRICS (Biodiversity Risk and Impact Assessment Tool) and GIS platforms for spatial mapping and restoration planning. Reflecting on the importance of this collaboration, Sandeep Kumar Mohanty from PwC India emphasized their mission to explore advanced strategies for biodiversity preservation and carbon emission reduction, aiming to support a sustainable future for communities and the environment.

Vedanta Aluminium, a significant arm of Vedanta Limited, stands as India's largest aluminium producer, accounting for over half of the country's aluminium output with 2.37 million tonnes produced in the fiscal year 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)