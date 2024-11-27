Left Menu

Vedanta Aluminium Partners with PwC for Eco-Initiatives in Odisha

Vedanta Aluminium has teamed up with PwC India to lead biodiversity and carbon reduction projects in Odisha. Initiatives include carbon sequestration, GIS mapping, and community collaboration to restore degraded land, distribute improved cookstoves, and foster ecological balance. The initiative exemplifies Vedanta's commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:31 IST
Vedanta Aluminium Partners with PwC for Eco-Initiatives in Odisha
Representatives of Vedanta Aluminium and PwC India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Aluminium has announced a strategic collaboration with PwC India aimed at spearheading biodiversity and carbon mitigation efforts in Odisha. This initiative is set to introduce innovative ecological conservation methods and enhance community engagement, according to a company statement released on Wednesday.

Under this agreement, PwC India is tasked with designing the implementation of advanced carbon sequestration techniques, GIS-based mapping tools, and seasonal plans. Part of the efforts will involve restoring degraded lands to ensure no net loss of biodiversity, with detailed habitat development plans crafted in collaboration with local NGOs and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs).

Additionally, Vedanta Aluminium is set to distribute 2000 improved cookstoves to local communities, promoting cleaner cooking techniques to enhance air quality and reduce traditional biomass fuels consumption. The company plans to tackle ecological imbalances by eradicating invasive species and reintroducing native flora using GIS-based mapping and seasonal restoration strategies.

The company will employ established methods to create dense, fast-growing forests, which will significantly boost carbon sequestration. Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium, stated that this collaboration with PwC reinforces the company's dedication to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship. "By addressing critical ecological challenges and fostering community well-being, we aim to set new benchmarks for responsible business practices," he remarked.

For effective planning and execution, Vedanta Aluminium and PwC will leverage globally recognized biodiversity tools such as the BRICS (Biodiversity Risk and Impact Assessment Tool) and GIS platforms for spatial mapping and restoration planning. Reflecting on the importance of this collaboration, Sandeep Kumar Mohanty from PwC India emphasized their mission to explore advanced strategies for biodiversity preservation and carbon emission reduction, aiming to support a sustainable future for communities and the environment.

Vedanta Aluminium, a significant arm of Vedanta Limited, stands as India's largest aluminium producer, accounting for over half of the country's aluminium output with 2.37 million tonnes produced in the fiscal year 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024