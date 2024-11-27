Govt Supports Project to Boost Value of New Zealand Blackcurrants

The New Zealand Government is backing an innovative project to help blackcurrant growers get more value from their crop, according to Associate Minister for Agriculture, Nicola Grigg. This two-year project carried out in partnership with PharmaZen Limited, aims to establish a processing facility in Canterbury that will turn blackcurrant waste into valuable products, providing new revenue streams for the industry.

Currently, blackcurrant juice processing yields a significant amount of waste material known as pomace, which contains valuable nutrients like anthocyanins—a natural antioxidant that gives the berries their vibrant blue colour. This pomace is rich in health-boosting compounds and can be used in a variety of food and health supplements. The project will help PharmaZen pilot the processing of this waste into high-value products, such as nutraceuticals and food supplements.

“This investment is a major step forward for our blackcurrant industry,” Minister Grigg said. “Not only does it support our growers by creating additional revenue streams, but it also improves the sustainability of the sector. By building onshore processing capacity, we can help our blackcurrant industry reach new heights while boosting its long-term resilience.”

Boosting Export Value and Creating Jobs

Currently, blackcurrant products, including concentrates and frozen fruit, account for nearly seven percent of New Zealand’s total export value in processed fruit. The goal of this project is to expand this by creating onshore processing capacity, which will enable the industry to capture more value from each blackcurrant produced.

“Through this initiative, we are transforming our blackcurrant industry into a global player in the health and food supplement markets, while creating more processing jobs in the Canterbury region,” Minister Grigg noted. “The potential for expanded processing jobs and the retention of high-value regional employment is truly exciting for our growers.”

Support from the Government

The Government will contribute $276,000 over two years from the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFF Futures) fund to support the $690,000 project. This investment is just one example of how the Government is supporting the horticulture industry in New Zealand, as it works towards doubling the value of exports within the next 10 years.

Partnership with Blackcurrants New Zealand Inc.Blackcurrants New Zealand Inc, the industry representative body, will play a crucial role in helping PharmaZen secure a consistent and reliable supply of blackcurrants as the processing facility scales up. This collaboration will help PharmaZen build its processing capacity and experiment with developing value-added products.

“By processing onshore, we are building long-term resilience for our blackcurrant sector, as PharmaZen grows its international brand and explores new product markets,” Minister Grigg added.

A Win for Growers and the Environment

This project marks an important milestone for the New Zealand blackcurrant industry, providing economic opportunities for growers while also contributing to a more sustainable sector. By leveraging blackcurrant pomace into high-value products, the industry will be able to tap into new revenue sources, helping it to adapt and thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

Looking Ahead

As the blackcurrant processing facility scales up its operations, it will create more jobs in the Canterbury region and support the industry’s goal of doubling the value of exports over the next decade. With PharmaZen leading the way, the project has the potential to transform the blackcurrant industry and provide significant economic benefits for New Zealand growers and the horticulture sector as a whole.