Air India Express Adds Bangkok to Expanding Network

Air India Express plans to launch direct flights to Bangkok from Surat and Patna on December 20, highlighting its 15th international destination.

The Tata Group airline is expanding its reach by also introducing services to Dimapur and Patna, thereby connecting a total of 51 cities across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh emphasized the airline's strategy of connecting non-metro areas with international cities and major Indian metros, fostering economic growth and tourism.

