Roll Back Drama: Singapore Airlines A380 Incident at Delhi Airport

An unexpected incident unfolded at Delhi airport when Singapore Airlines' jumbo A380 aircraft rolled back after parking. The event resulted in a cabin crew member suffering a minor bruise before the aircraft was safely towed to its designated bay.

The flight, SQ406 from Singapore to Delhi, arrived on November 25. Despite the mishap, all passengers disembarked without injuries. The incident has prompted discussions on safety protocols and the importance of communication between pilots and ground staff.

Experts suggest procedural lapses such as missed parking brakes or miscommunication might have caused the rollback. The aviation regulator DGCA emphasizes the importance of keeping seatbelt signs on until parking brakes are securely applied to prevent similar incidents.

