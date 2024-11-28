Currency Swings in Global Markets: Major Moves Amidst Rate Speculations

The dollar steadied on Thursday as a surprise interest rate cut in South Korea provided support, while Japan's yen appeared poised for its strongest week in three months, powered by speculation on a possible December rate hike.

Unexpected moves by South Korea's central bank, now in consecutive meetings, placed pressure on the dollar/yen pair. Meanwhile, the euro soared, buoyed by the European Central Bank's hawkish stance.

U.S. holiday trading subdued major currencies, overshadowing gains in emerging markets, notably Mexico's peso and Russia's rouble, which saw significant actions driven by migration policies and fiscal strategies.

