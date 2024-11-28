BMTC Cracks Down on Ticketless Travel, Collects Rs 19 Lakh in Fines

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has intensified its efforts to address ticketless travel among passengers, resulting in significant fines over the past three months. Officials reported that the BMTC has collected over Rs 19 lakh from 10,069 offenders who traveled without tickets or occupied seats reserved for women.

From August through October, BMTC officials conducted checks on 57,219 bus trips. During this period, 8,891 passengers were penalized for failing to purchase tickets, accumulating penalties that amounted to Rs 17,96,030. Moreover, 5,268 cases were documented against conductors who neglected their duties.

In addition to ticketless travelers, 1,178 male passengers were fined under the KMV Rules for occupying ladies-only seats, adding Rs 1,17,800 to the total fines collected. This operation reflects BMTC's commitment to ensuring compliance with public transport regulations.

