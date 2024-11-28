Delhi's Crackdown on Parking Offenses: A Year of Enforcement

In a significant measure to curb traffic offenses, Delhi Police have issued an unprecedented number of challans in 2023. Official statistics reveal over 4.79 lakh challans and in excess of 10 lakh notices were directed at drivers obstructing or improperly parking vehicles.

From October 1 to November 22 of this year alone, the police targeted 62,042 violators with challans while over one lakh notices were published. The fine for each improper parking incident remains at Rs 500.

Additionally, the police ramped up their towing operations, removing 1.73 lakh vehicles, applying a charge of Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 400 for four-wheelers. Besides parking, authorities have penalized thousands of drivers for lane violations and wrong-side driving, fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000, depending on the gravity of the infraction, as part of its strategy to streamline traffic.

