Thane's Transformative Leap: Hiranandani Estate at the Heart of Urban Growth
Thane is set to become a leading urban hub with major infrastructure projects, led by the iconic Hiranandani Estate. This 350-acre integrated township offers a mix of modern living and natural beauty, featuring residential, commercial, and recreational facilities, meeting the rising demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Thane, Maharashtra, is poised for a significant transformation with nearly three dozen infrastructural projects on the horizon, positioning it as a key urban hub within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. At the forefront of this development is the 350-acre Hiranandani Estate, located off Ghodbunder Road, which is redefining modern township living.
According to Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer at House of Hiranandani, "Thane's infrastructure push, including the expansion of Mumbai Metro lines and major highway upgrades, is a game-changer." Hiranandani Estate aligns perfectly with this growth, offering a blend of modern amenities and serene landscapes against the picturesque backdrop of Yeoor Hills and Ulhas River.
The township boasts over 150 towers housing more than 10,000 families, offering diverse housing options from studio apartments to expansive 5 BHK units. It also includes commercial spaces such as Hiranandani Business Park, which features offices for major firms and provides a walk-to-work lifestyle. 'The Walk,' a high-street retail attraction, enhances the community's offerings with top brands and dining options. Recently, an additional 25-acre expansion was announced to meet growing demand, further cementing Thane's status as a thriving residential and commercial center.
