Suchitra Academy's Founders Day Highlights Heritage and Innovation

In a remarkable display of tradition and innovation, Suchitra Academy marked its 13th Founders Day on November 16, celebrated under the theme 'Itihasam: The Echo of Telangana's Heritage'. The event underscored the school's dedication to holistic education and community values, amidst a backdrop of cultural and technological showcases.

The celebrations commenced with the unveiling of the Maker's Space Lab, a state-of-the-art facility inaugurated by Chief Guest Bala Venkatesh Varma. Outfitted with advanced technology such as CNC Mill Wood Cutters, 3D Printers, and Robotics and IoT sections, the lab epitomizes the academy's commitment to fostering innovation and preparing students for future challenges.

The day featured a mesmerizing Burra Katha performance, embodying the rich cultural tapestry of Telangana. Students presented vibrant dances and modern performances, showcasing their creativity and the institution's support for diverse talents. The event concluded with a tribute to the leadership team and acknowledgment of the school's national ranking, further cementing its status as a pioneer in education.

