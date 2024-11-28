Adani Power Ltd. Soars with Outstanding Sustainability Score

In a significant development, Adani Power Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani portfolio companies, announced that it has secured an impressive score of 67 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by S&P Global for the fiscal year 2023-24. This remarkable achievement surpasses the sectoral average score of 42 and marks a significant improvement from the company's own score of 48 in the previous fiscal year. The information was disclosed in an official release by the conglomerate on Thursday.

With this score, Adani Power Ltd. is now positioned in the top 80 percent of all power utilities on a global scale. The company has achieved the top 100 percentile in key CSA score elements including human rights, water, waste and pollution, and transparency and reporting. Furthermore, it ranks within the 90th percentile or higher in categories such as energy, community relationships, and occupational health and safety.

The S&P Global CSA Score, also known as the S&P Global ESG Score, evaluates a company's performance and management concerning material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts. This score is derived from a combination of company disclosures, and media and stakeholder analyses, and excludes any modeling approaches. Adani Power Ltd., India's largest private thermal power producer, expressed that this achievement highlights their steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and the integration of ESG principles into their operations. Currently, the company boasts a thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW distributed across plants in several Indian states, along with a solar power installation in Gujarat, as it continues on its trajectory to support India's energy needs.

