First Feline Flies High: Eva's Arrival at Kochi Airport

In a first for Kochi International Airport, Eva, a one-year-old mixed-breed cat, has set a unique milestone by becoming the inaugural pet to enter the airport with an Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) certification.

According to a release from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Eva arrived on Air India flight AI 954 from Doha, landing at 10:17 AM. The pet belongs to K A Ramachandran from Chelakkara, Thrissur. The airport's team efficiently managed the direct import process, ensuring a smooth experience for both Eva and her owner.

CIAL launched its 'Pet Export' facility in July, now popular among travelers. It remains the only airport in Kerala providing comprehensive pet import-export facilities, as approved by the Central Animal Husbandry Department. The services include a pet station, veterinary support, and a quarantine center. Following Eva's arrival, another pet, a dog from Belgium, is expected to land on Saturday, November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)