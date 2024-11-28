Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024: A New Era of Global Investment

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, highlighted the state's potential at a press conference for the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024. Scheduled for December 9-11, the summit aims to showcase Rajasthan's culture and investment opportunities, with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the event.

Rajasthan is gearing up for a transformative phase as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced ambitious plans at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 press briefing. Slated for December 9-11, the summit will be a crucial platform to drive the state's economic growth, bringing together investors, industry honchos, and policymakers from around the globe.

CM Sharma emphasized the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for business. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the event, the administration is meticulously preparing to ensure the summit's success, targeting diverse investment opportunities across sectors for Rajasthan.

Highlighting the state's cultural essence, Sharma underlined the role of the migrant community and the state's vibrant heritage. Plans for a special event dedicated to Rajasthanis abroad, celebrating their bond with their roots, are part of the summit's itinerary. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure faultless logistics and hospitality for participants, underscoring excellence in public infrastructure management.

