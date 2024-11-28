Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's UK Visit: Catalyst for Rs 60,000 Crore Investment Influx

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's UK visit aimed to increase investments and attract Rs 60,000 crore. With extensive discussions, he highlighted the investor-friendly environment and strategic advantages of the state, setting the stage for the upcoming Global Investment Summit in February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's recent visit to the UK has set the stage for attracting significant investments, estimated around Rs 60,000 crore. During this strategically important trip, Yadav engaged in dialogues with UK companies to highlight the state's investment prospects.

His visit served as a precursor to the Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investment Summit in February 2025, seeking to underline the state's potential across various sectors like agribusiness, renewable energy, and logistics. In London, Yadav emphasized the shared democratic legacy between India and the UK, aiming to leverage this for economic collaboration.

The UK visit concluded with sector-specific discussions and visits to notable universities and memorials. Yadav's efforts showcased Madhya Pradesh as a burgeoning investment hub, echoing his commitment to double the state economy and enhance its GDP growth from 4.6% to over 7%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

