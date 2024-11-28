Airlines Grapple with Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats

Airlines have reported a surge in hoax bomb threats this year, with 999 threats received by November 14, and 256 FIRs filed, the government announced on Thursday.

Minister Murlidhar Mohol revealed in a Lok Sabha reply that a total of 1,148 hoax bomb threat calls have endangered air travel since August 2022 till November 2024.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has implemented measures for swift threat assessment, while new security measures and potential legal amendments are being considered to combat future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)