Airlines Grapple with Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats

Airlines faced 999 hoax bomb threats till November 14, with 256 FIRs filed. Guidelines by aviation security regulator BCAS help assess threats. Initiatives like virtual meetings and stricter security measures have been taken. Amendments in security rules are under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Airlines have reported a surge in hoax bomb threats this year, with 999 threats received by November 14, and 256 FIRs filed, the government announced on Thursday.

Minister Murlidhar Mohol revealed in a Lok Sabha reply that a total of 1,148 hoax bomb threat calls have endangered air travel since August 2022 till November 2024.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has implemented measures for swift threat assessment, while new security measures and potential legal amendments are being considered to combat future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

