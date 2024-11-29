Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Weighs Interest Rate Strategy Amid Inflation Shifts

The Bank of Mexico considers cautious interest rate cuts amid easing inflation and external uncertainties, as shown in their latest monetary policy meeting minutes. Despite inflation easing, the bank remains cautious due to financial market volatility and global economic changes affecting their decision-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 01:20 IST
Bank of Mexico Weighs Interest Rate Strategy Amid Inflation Shifts

The Bank of Mexico's governing board is contemplating interest rate reductions as inflation eases, the minutes from their recent monetary policy meeting reveal. Despite a unanimous decision to lower the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.25%, caution prevails over hasty moves.

Annual headline inflation decreased more than anticipated as of mid-November, dropping to 4.56%. This unexpected easing fuels speculation of further rate cuts, potentially during Banxico's upcoming meeting on December 19. However, board members urge careful consideration, mentioning the impact of external factors like President-elect Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, which has added to global market volatility.

One board member highlighted that the election and other events have affected economic indicators and price dynamics, demanding greater prudence in monetary policy. As Banxico's easing cycle continues with four rate cuts this year, the board remains more conservative than some regional counterparts, citing Brazil's experience with reversing rate cuts amid rising inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024