Navigational Blunders: The Sinking of HMNZS Manawanui

The New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Manawanui sank after running into a reef off the coast of Samoa due to a series of human errors, according to a preliminary military inquiry report released Friday.

Investigators found that the ship's autopilot remained engaged, leading the crew to incorrectly believe a thruster control malfunction was the cause when it failed to change direction. All 75 crew members safely evacuated the vessel.

The ship's sinking, the first Navy loss at sea since World War II, has sparked a call for improved training and a separate disciplinary process for those involved. Environmental concerns are being monitored, with divers addressing a persistent fuel leak.

