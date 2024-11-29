Left Menu

Navigational Blunders: The Sinking of HMNZS Manawanui

Preliminary findings from a military Court of Inquiry reveal human errors led to the New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Manawanui hitting a reef in Samoa and sinking. All crew members were safely evacuated. Investigations continue, with a separate disciplinary process expected for three crew members.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Manawanui sank after running into a reef off the coast of Samoa due to a series of human errors, according to a preliminary military inquiry report released Friday.

Investigators found that the ship's autopilot remained engaged, leading the crew to incorrectly believe a thruster control malfunction was the cause when it failed to change direction. All 75 crew members safely evacuated the vessel.

The ship's sinking, the first Navy loss at sea since World War II, has sparked a call for improved training and a separate disciplinary process for those involved. Environmental concerns are being monitored, with divers addressing a persistent fuel leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

