Tragic Collision: Crew Members Recovered After Vessel and Submarine Crash

Two crew members missing after a fishing vessel collided with a submarine in the Arabian Sea have been recovered. The tragedy occurred when the vessel Marthoma sank, triggering a joint operation by the Navy, Coast Guard, and ONGC. Eleven crew were rescued, while two were found deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, the bodies of two crew members have been recovered following a collision between a fishing vessel and an Indian Navy submarine in the Arabian Sea. The accident occurred off the Goa coast, leaving a wake of sadness and loss.

The fishing vessel Marthoma sank after the crash that happened about 70 nautical miles from shore last week, prompting a major search and rescue operation. A combined team of the Navy, Coast Guard, and ONGC conducted the operation on Thursday, ultimately retrieving the remains from the seabed.

Eleven out of the thirteen crew members were rescued shortly after the incident on November 21. The authorities have now located the wreckage and recovered the two missing men, who are being returned to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

