BMW Motorrad Gears Up for Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

BMW Motorrad, BMW's two-wheeler division, will increase its prices by up to 2.5% on all models starting January 1, 2025, due to rising input costs and inflation. The adjustment aims to sustain profitability and uphold the brand's standards in quality and performance. This follows similar moves by BMW India and Mercedes-Benz India.

Updated: 29-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:53 IST
BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of the German automaker, is set to increase prices on all its models by up to 2.5% starting January 1, 2025.

The decision, prompted by escalating input costs and inflation, comes as a measure to maintain profitability and uphold BMW Motorrad's commitment to excellence in quality and performance.

Part of BMW's Indian operations since April 2017, the brand offers premium motorcycle and scooter options across the country. This price hike follows an earlier announcement by BMW India to raise car prices by up to 3%. Similarly, Mercedes-Benz India is also raising its vehicle prices by up to 3% next month.

