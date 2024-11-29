Usool Band to Electrify Doon Music Festival with Sufi Rock Fusion

The much-anticipated Doon Music Festival is gearing up to ignite the music scene once more, with Usool Band, fronted by the charismatic Mohit Joshi, poised to take center stage at the high-profile event. Known for its eclectic lineup, the festival will also feature celebrated artists such as Ritviz, Anuv Jain, and When Chai Met Toast, promising a music extravaganza like no other.

Usool Band, acclaimed for its innovative blend of traditional Sufi music with contemporary rock, is set to perform at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun. With a following built through more than 500 performances nationwide, the band's synthesis of diverse musical genres has won them a dedicated fanbase. Audiences can expect an enthralling show that intertwines the depth of Sufi qawwalis with the dynamic energy of rock, creating a unique musical tapestry that resonates deeply with listeners.

The band, consisting of 12 talented members, crafts each performance as a spiritual journey, guided by their interpretations of revered Sufi poets. Lead vocalist Mohit Joshi, originating from Bareilly, embodies the spirit of the band, his journey from a middle-class background to international stages exemplifying dedication to his craft. Usool's performances transcend conventional concerts, transforming into spiritual experiences that connect profoundly with the audience.

