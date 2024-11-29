Left Menu

Emerging Markets Struggle Amid Trump's Policy Uncertainty

Emerging market currencies faced monthly losses due to President-elect Donald Trump's policy uncertainties and tensions between Russia and Ukraine. MSCI's index showed significant declines, as Trump's policies could trigger a global trade war and increase U.S. inflation. Meanwhile, inflation in Poland rose, and Georgia halted its EU bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:17 IST
Emerging Markets Struggle Amid Trump's Policy Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market currencies were poised for monthly losses on Friday, burdened by uncertainties surrounding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming policies and heightened geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

MSCI's index for emerging market stocks remained steady at 1,079.34 points as of 0912 GMT. However, the benchmark has been pinned near its lowest in over 11 weeks, reflecting a broader sell-off of EM assets starting from Trump's electoral victory. The escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine added to the downward pressure.

The market has been carefully assessing Trump's stance on trade, tariffs, and immigration, with fears that they might spark a global trade war and heighten inflation in the United States. These concerns have lent support to the dollar, further pressuring EM currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024