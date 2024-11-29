Left Menu

Zomato's Massive Fundraise: A New Era of Expansion

Food delivery giant Zomato raises Rs 8,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement issue to fund its expansion plans. The fundraiser saw significant participation from domestic mutual fund houses, with Zomato aiming to strengthen its balance sheet and expand its various business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:18 IST
Zomato's Massive Fundraise: A New Era of Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zomato has successfully secured Rs 8,500 crore by selling equity shares to qualified institutional investors, including key domestic mutual fund houses. This strategic move aims to support the company's ambitious growth and expansion plans across its diverse businesses.

The Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue, which commenced on November 25 and concluded on Thursday, marks Zomato's first significant capital raise since its public listing in 2021. The company's board allocated over 33 crore new shares to eligible institutional buyers at Rs 252.62 per share, presenting a 5% discount on the set floor price.

The funds will bolster Zomato's operations, including its quick-commerce wing Blinkit. Additionally, major mutual fund players, such as Motilal Oswal, HDFC, and Kotak, played a substantial role in the investment, with the CEO emphasizing the importance of the fundraise for strengthening the company's financial foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024