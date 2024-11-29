Left Menu

India’s Economic Growth Slows: Challenges Ahead

India's GDP growth slowed to 5.4% in July-September, hindered by a dip in manufacturing and consumption. High inflation and borrowing costs affected urban spending. Despite these challenges, India remains among the fastest-growing economies, with potential recovery expected in the second half of the fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:03 IST
India’s Economic Growth Slows: Challenges Ahead
Representative image Image Credit:

India's economic expansion witnessed a sharper decline than anticipated during July-September, registering just a 5.4% increase year-on-year. This slowdown, reflected in data released on Friday, was the most sluggish in seven quarters, missing consensus forecasts.

Key factors impacting growth included reduced urban consumer spending, driven by elevated food prices and borrowing costs, as well as sluggish real wage increments. Manufacturing also contracted, growing only 2.2% year-on-year compared to the previous quarter's 7% rise.

Despite these challenges, officials project potential economic recovery later in the year, bolstered by robust rural demand and increased government spending. The agricultural sector has reported a healthy 3.5% growth, and government expenditure has rebounded, though the central bank remains cautious on interest rate changes due to persistent inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024