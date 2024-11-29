Left Menu

MEA Dismisses US Summons Claims against Adani Group

The Indian External Affairs Ministry refuted media claims about US summons for Adani Group's Gautam Adani in a bribery case. No official US request has been received. The Adani Group denied allegations, emphasizing no FCPA violation charges against its executives in the Justice Department's indictment.

Updated: 29-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:12 IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India on Friday strongly dismissed recent media reports suggesting that US prosecutors have served summons to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in connection with an alleged bribery case. The ministry clarified that India has not received any official communication from the United States regarding such summons or arrests.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that the matter is a legal issue involving private entities and the US Department of Justice. He emphasized that established legal procedures are expected to be followed in such cases and that the Government of India was not pre-informed about the matter. Jaiswal stated, "Any request by a foreign government for the service of a summons/arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance and is evaluated on its merits. As of now, no such request has been received from the US."

Reports in the media had emerged following the unsealing of a five-count criminal indictment by the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. These reports linked prominent Indian executives, including Gautam Adani, to an alleged bribery scheme. However, the Adani Group has firmly refuted these allegations. In a stock exchange filing, the company labeled the media's reporting of bribery and corruption claims against its officials, including Gautam Adani, as 'incorrect.' It was emphasized that neither Gautam Adani nor his associates, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, have been charged with violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment.

The legal documents, which encompass five counts, notably exclude the names of Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain in both Count One and Count Five, related to conspiracy charges outlined by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

