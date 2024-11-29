Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap Towards a Global Trade Powerhouse

India aims to become a leading global trade hub by expanding its Authorised Economic Operators program, implementing integrated free zones, and promoting innovative trade policies. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the role of technology and trust in achieving these goals, with major ports aiming for full automation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:10 IST
  • India

India is strategically positioning itself to emerge as the world's most efficient and trusted trade hub, according to Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra. This ambition involves the expansion of Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs), integrated free zones, and the implementation of innovative trade policies.

Malhotra highlighted the significance of technology and trust as the foundational pillars of the Revenue Department's approach, aimed at setting new global benchmarks in trade facilitation and connectivity.

With 17 out of 20 major ports now fully automated, India continues to adopt technology extensively in tax administration to enhance service delivery and efficiency. This includes making appeals, refunds, and payments online, reflecting a significant stride towards a fully digital trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

