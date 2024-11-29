India's Strategic Leap Towards a Global Trade Powerhouse

India is strategically positioning itself to emerge as the world's most efficient and trusted trade hub, according to Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra. This ambition involves the expansion of Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs), integrated free zones, and the implementation of innovative trade policies.

Malhotra highlighted the significance of technology and trust as the foundational pillars of the Revenue Department's approach, aimed at setting new global benchmarks in trade facilitation and connectivity.

With 17 out of 20 major ports now fully automated, India continues to adopt technology extensively in tax administration to enhance service delivery and efficiency. This includes making appeals, refunds, and payments online, reflecting a significant stride towards a fully digital trade environment.

