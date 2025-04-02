Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Sees 16% Surge in Earnings, Channels Wealth Back to Society

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Mumbai, renowned for managing the iconic Lord Ganesh temple, announced a significant 16% boost in its annual earnings, amounting to Rs 133 crore for the recently-ended fiscal year. This increase was primarily driven by an influx of donations and ritual-related income.

The trust revealed that earnings came from a diverse array of sources such as donation boxes, online payments, and the sale of prasad. Notably, gold and silver auctions during Gudhi Padva alone contributed Rs 1.33 crore, a remarkable increase from the previous year.

Veena Patil, CEO of the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Mandir Trust, highlighted that these funds are actively reinvested into society, funding medical aid, educational projects, and other welfare initiatives. Looking ahead, the trust projects earnings of Rs 154 crore for the current fiscal year.

