Left Menu

Congress Slammed Modi Over Economic Growth Slowdown

The Indian National Congress criticized the government following a drop in economic growth to a near two-year low of 5.4% in July-September. Jairam Ramesh argued the figures illustrate a stark contrast from the hype by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters, emphasizing inadequate manufacturing and private investment growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:11 IST
Congress Slammed Modi Over Economic Growth Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress launched an attack on the government after India's economic growth fell to a near two-year low of 5.4% during the July-September quarter. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing his economic record unfavorably to Manmohan Singh's tenure, even amidst recalculated statistics.

Ramesh highlighted how the GDP growth of 5.4% is lower than expected, and private investment growth matches this rate disappointingly. Despite the much-discussed Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and 'Make in India' initiatives, manufacturing growth fell to a mere 2.2%, while exports slowed to 2.8% and imports contracted by 2.9%, reflecting domestic economic weaknesses.

The Congress accuses the government of falling short despite strong public relations efforts. Although India's GDP growth remains the fastest among large economies compared to China's 4.6%, the report depicts a worrying trajectory, revealed as India's GDP had previously grown by 8.1% the year before in the same July-September period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024