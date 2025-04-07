Political Rifts Surface During PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit Amidst Fishermen Crisis

Political tensions flared as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rameswaram drew sharp reactions from Tamil Nadu's political stalwarts. State BJP President K Annamalai expressed discontent over Chief Minister MK Stalin's decision not to welcome Modi, attributing it to political motives. Annamalai highlighted the Prime Minister's commitment to the region, including an Rs 8,300 crore boost and highlighting the release of 14 fishermen.

Addressing leadership speculation within the Tamil Nadu BJP, Annamalai reaffirmed his dedication to BJP ideals shaped by his admiration for PM Modi. He vowed to continue challenging the ruling DMK. 'I am a worker at heart, and my mission is clear—to expose DMK's corruption,' he declared, underscoring his grassroots commitment.

In direct contrast, CM Stalin criticized the absence of action from Modi regarding Tamil Nadu's imprisoned fishermen in Sri Lanka. Stalin expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises, pointing to efforts like assembly resolutions demanding the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island and the release of jailed fishermen. He reaffirmed the DMK government's resolve to support the fishermen community through initiatives like establishing a new fishing port at Thangachimadam, signaling the state's proactive stance amidst federal neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)