Bihar Targets Textile and Leather Leadership through Strategic Initiatives

The Bihar government is working to transform the state into a key hub for textiles and leather industries by attracting investments, offering policy support, and learning from successful models in Tamil Nadu. The upcoming 'Bihar Business Connect' aims to attract significant domestic and global investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government is making strides to establish the state as a pivotal center for textiles and leather industries, with a focus on policy support and infrastructure enhancements, officials announced.

A recent study tour to Tamil Nadu provided valuable insights into successful industry practices, which Bihar aims to replicate to boost employment opportunities and industrial growth.

The upcoming 'Bihar Business Connect' event seeks to draw substantial investment, highlighting Bihar's potential in sectors like food processing, textiles, and tourism, anticipating proposals surpassing previous figures of Rs 50,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

