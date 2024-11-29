Left Menu

Canada's Economic Struggles Prompt Future Rate Cuts

Canada's economy expanded by just 1% in Q3, sparking discussions of a significant rate cut by the Bank of Canada. Despite previous rate reductions, growth remains sluggish, with inflation nearing target levels. Government spending and a population increase have prevented recession, yet GDP per person has declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:57 IST
In the third quarter, Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of just 1%, falling short of expectations set by the Bank of Canada. This has fueled speculation in currency markets for a significant rate cut in the upcoming month.

The Bank of Canada has already slashed borrowing costs by 125 basis points in recent months, aiming to stimulate growth as inflation hovers near the central bank's 2% target. The latest GDP figures will play a crucial role in the Bank's decision on the anticipated rate cut on December 11.

Despite household spending and government expenditures driving minimal growth, analysts emphasize that Canada's GDP per person has seen its sixth consecutive decline, even as the nation avoids recession due to increased government spending and a surge in population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

