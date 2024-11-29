Left Menu

Haryana's Leap: A Decade of World Bank Development Boost

The World Bank plans to match its last 50 years' financial assistance to Haryana in the next five years. Discussions include a proposed Global Artificial Intelligence Centre and other initiatives in education, agriculture, air quality, and transport aimed at bolstering Haryana's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank will contribute the same amount of financial aid to Haryana in the coming five years as it did over the past fifty, a senior official confirmed on Friday. Key talks with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revolved around education, air quality, and transport improvements.

Plans for a Global Artificial Intelligence Centre in Haryana were unveiled, envisioned to enhance the state's technological prowess and stimulate digital economy growth. The state also eyes leadership in cloud computing and AI with World Bank's knowledge support.

Furthermore, the Haryana Clean Air Project aims for zero stubble burning by 2030, along with sustainable urban development. The state seeks funding for these initiatives and cooperation on the interlinking of rivers to boost water resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

