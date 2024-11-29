Haryana's Leap: A Decade of World Bank Development Boost

The World Bank will contribute the same amount of financial aid to Haryana in the coming five years as it did over the past fifty, a senior official confirmed on Friday. Key talks with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revolved around education, air quality, and transport improvements.

Plans for a Global Artificial Intelligence Centre in Haryana were unveiled, envisioned to enhance the state's technological prowess and stimulate digital economy growth. The state also eyes leadership in cloud computing and AI with World Bank's knowledge support.

Furthermore, the Haryana Clean Air Project aims for zero stubble burning by 2030, along with sustainable urban development. The state seeks funding for these initiatives and cooperation on the interlinking of rivers to boost water resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)