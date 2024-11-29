Haryana's Leap: A Decade of World Bank Development Boost
The World Bank plans to match its last 50 years' financial assistance to Haryana in the next five years. Discussions include a proposed Global Artificial Intelligence Centre and other initiatives in education, agriculture, air quality, and transport aimed at bolstering Haryana's development.
- Country:
- India
The World Bank will contribute the same amount of financial aid to Haryana in the coming five years as it did over the past fifty, a senior official confirmed on Friday. Key talks with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revolved around education, air quality, and transport improvements.
Plans for a Global Artificial Intelligence Centre in Haryana were unveiled, envisioned to enhance the state's technological prowess and stimulate digital economy growth. The state also eyes leadership in cloud computing and AI with World Bank's knowledge support.
Furthermore, the Haryana Clean Air Project aims for zero stubble burning by 2030, along with sustainable urban development. The state seeks funding for these initiatives and cooperation on the interlinking of rivers to boost water resource management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Choking on Smog: South Asia's Air Quality Crisis
Transforming Education: UEL, Siemens, and T-Hub Unite for Sustainability
Orders issued for strict implementation of GRAP II measures, says Gopal Rai as Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category.
Orders issued for strict implementation of GRAP II measures, says Gopal Rai as Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category.
Chandigarh Suffers Worst Air Quality of the Season