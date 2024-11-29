Left Menu

IndiGo Fined for Aviation Security Breach

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has fined IndiGo Rs 5 lakh for violating aviation security protocols. IndiGo plans to contest the ruling. The fine relates to discrepancies under Rule 51 Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023. The airline confirmed no significant impact on its financials or operations.

IndiGo Fined for Aviation Security Breach
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo, citing violations of aviation security protocols that fall under Rule 51 Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023.

IndiGo announced that it is currently reviewing the BCAS order dated November 27 and intends to file an appeal with the appropriate appellate authority.

Despite the imposed penalty, IndiGo clarified that there will not be any material impact on the company's financial, operational, or other activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

